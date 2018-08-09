Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Okorocha boasts.. I’ll be first President of Igbo extraction in 2023

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha Thursday said that he is more favoured to become the first President of Igbo extraction.

The Imo governor, who spoke during a breakfast meeting with journalists at the Government House, noted that he commands massive followership beyond the Southeast much more than any other Igbo political elite.

Okorocha however lamented what he called the pull-him-down attitude among Igbo political elites, stressing that, “it is unfortunate that we the Igbo don’t celebrate our own, we are only interested how to destroy our own”.

He however disclosed that he will not be relying on the support of  the Igbo to pursue and actualize his Presidential ambition.

According to him, “I stand a better chance of making the Presidency in 2023 but my greatest challenge will come from the Igbo. It is our character. It will be a foolish thing to imagine that the Igbo will support me”.

