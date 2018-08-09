Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Friday , 10 August 2018

Robbers kill 10 during attach on Keystone & Unity banks in Edo

Younews Ng August 9, 2018 Crime, News, Trending Leave a comment 51 Views

No fewer than 10 persons have been reportedly killed by  armed robbers in Igarra, in the Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State on Thursday, in attempt to rob the Unity Bank and Keystone Bank branches in the area.

The robbers first attacked the police station which is about 1.2 kilometre from the banks to demobilise the the policemen on duty.

A policeman and two detainees were said to have been shot dead at the police station, while three other persons outside the station were killed by the robbers.

It was learnt that the official vehicle of a newly posted area commander was also set ablaze by the robbers.

Four persons were killed within the premises of the two banks as witnesses claimed the robbers could not get access to the vault of the banks.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

High expectation as NASS reconvene Tuesday,Aug.14..Saraki consulting

Will they stay within the primary agenda on that day ?.That is the big question  ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.