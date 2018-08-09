Robbers kill 10 during attach on Keystone & Unity banks in Edo

No fewer than 10 persons have been reportedly killed by armed robbers in Igarra, in the Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State on Thursday, in attempt to rob the Unity Bank and Keystone Bank branches in the area.

The robbers first attacked the police station which is about 1.2 kilometre from the banks to demobilise the the policemen on duty.

A policeman and two detainees were said to have been shot dead at the police station, while three other persons outside the station were killed by the robbers.

It was learnt that the official vehicle of a newly posted area commander was also set ablaze by the robbers.

Four persons were killed within the premises of the two banks as witnesses claimed the robbers could not get access to the vault of the banks.