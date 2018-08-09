Sagay reveals technical way to remove Saraki..as APC caucus meets

Prof Itse Sagay (SAN) has said Senate President Bukola Saraki can be removed as senate president, not based on majority party, they need two-thirds, not of the Senate, but of those present and voting at a meeting.

“It doesn’t have to be everybody. It’s those who happen to be there. Once they meet the quorum of one-third, and he is there, he can be removed by two-thirds of that one-third.”

According to him, it would only require two-thirds majority of available Senators to unseat Saraki.

Sagay, however, emphasised that the Senate President’s defection from All Progressives Congress (APC), the platform on which he was elected, to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), does not invalidate his position.

On whether Saraki was bound to resign, Sagay said: “He should relinquish his position as a matter of honour. He’s not compelled by law to do so. He needs to be removed by two-thirds majority.

“He got there because he was in APC even though he got there by subterfuge, which is typical of him. He got there in a cheeky, fraudulent manner.

Meanwhile, All Progressives Congress caucus of the House of Representatives met for over four hours on Thursday, having commenced the meeting at 2pm to review Tuesday’s invasion of the National Assembly by the Department of State Service operatives.

The Majority Leader of the House and leader of the caucus, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, led the APC members to the meeting