Barcelona make record-breaking £111m following the departure of nine players

Barcelona have earned a club record-breaking amount from sales this summer after nine players left Nou Camp.

The Spanish giant sold Gerard Deulofeu (£13m) to Watford with Lucas Digne (£18m), Yerry Mina (£28.5m) and Andre Gomes (£2m, loan) all of which joined Everton.

Vidal also joined Sevilla for £7.6m and Brazilian midfielder Paulinho who made a £50m return to China with Guangzhou Evergrande.

Three other players, Douglas and Adrian Ortola left on loan while Andres Iniesta left on a free.

The club, according to the SPORT report, were also growing concerned at the mounting wage bill with the squad so large and it quickly became a one-in, one-out policy for boss Valverde.

See full list of players they sold below.

Paulinho – £44.2m

Yerry Mina – £28.5m

Lucas Digne – £18m

Andre Gomes – £2m (LOAN)

Aleix Vidal – £7.5m

Gerard Deulofeu – £13m

Andres Iniesta – FREE

Douglas – LOAN

Adrian Ortola – LOAN

TOTAL: £111m