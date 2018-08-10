Barcelona make record-breaking £111m following the departure of nine players

Barcelona have earned a club record-breaking amount from sales this summer after nine players left Nou Camp.
The Spanish giant sold Gerard Deulofeu (£13m) to Watford with Lucas Digne (£18m), Yerry Mina (£28.5m) and Andre Gomes (£2m, loan) all of which joined Everton.
Vidal also joined Sevilla for £7.6m and Brazilian midfielder Paulinho who made a £50m return to China with Guangzhou Evergrande.
Three other players, Douglas and Adrian Ortola left on loan while Andres Iniesta left on a free.
The club, according to the SPORT report, were also growing concerned at the mounting wage bill with the squad so large and it quickly became a one-in, one-out policy for boss Valverde.
See full list of players they sold below.
Paulinho – £44.2m
Yerry Mina – £28.5m
Lucas Digne – £18m
Andre Gomes – £2m (LOAN)
Aleix Vidal – £7.5m
Gerard Deulofeu – £13m
Andres Iniesta – FREE
Douglas – LOAN
Adrian Ortola – LOAN
TOTAL: £111m