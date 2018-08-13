PVC registration closes August 17..10 things you should know

The pressure to register by many towards the deadline for 209 elections is getting higher as deadline approaches.At some centres ,people wake up so early ,waited all day to no avail…yesterday at Ado Odo/ Ota local government, it was very stressful, people had arrived since 3:30am, we need to do something about this, we have pregnant women, old people… This exercise is supposed to be an easy one, but here in Nigeria, everything is automatically just hard

1.When and at what time can I register? The registration is ongoing and starts from 9.00am to 5.00pm each day, including weekends. The CVR exercise will end on 17th August, 2018.

2. Where can I register? You will be able to register at the 774 Local Government Area (LGA) offices of INEC or at such location within the LGA as may be designated by the Commission. Click link to view address of our LGA offices: You will be able to register at the 774 Local Government Area (LGA) offices of INEC or at such location within the LGA as may be designated by the Commission. Click link to view address of our LGA offices: http://www.inecnigeria.org/?page_id=5217

3. Who can register during CVR? A Nigerian citizen that has attained the age of 18 years since the last CVR exercise and who is not subject to any legal incapacity to vote under any law, rule or regulations in Nigeria. Citizens who registered before but whose names or details are not in the register of voters.

4. What is CVR? CVR means Continuous Voter Registration. It is a continuous exercise that enables qualified Nigerian citizens to register to vote in elections.

5. Do I need to re-register if I have changed residence? No, you do not. You should apply for transfer of your registration from your previous location to your current location at the registration Centre closest to you or visit the INEC LGA office in place of resident to apply for transfer of your registration. Please visit the INEC website ( No, you do not. You should apply for transfer of your registration from your previous location to your current location at the registration Centre closest to you or visit the INEC LGA office in place of resident to apply for transfer of your registration. Please visit the INEC website ( http://www.inecnigeria.org/?page_id=5683 ) for details on the transfer procedure.

6. Do I need to re-register if my name, age, or any other information on my current PVC is not correct or has changed? No, you do not. You should apply to the INEC LG office or designated registration centre where you registered to correct any mistake on your PVC. The faulty PVC will be withdrawn, and a new PVC will be issued to you.

7. Do I need to re-register if my card is lost or damaged? No, you do not. You should apply to INEC for the replacement of your lost/damaged PVC. Please visit the INEC website using this link to view procedure: No, you do not. You should apply to INEC for the replacement of your lost/damaged PVC. Please visit the INEC website using this link to view procedure: http://www.inecnigeria.org/?page_id=2048

8. How do I check the current status of my Registration or if my name/details are in the Register of Voters? Visit the INEC Website by using these links:

9. What will happen after I register? You will be issued a Temporary Voter Card (TVC) and asked to return on an appointed date as announced by the Commission to confirm your details during Claims and Objections, where information(s) of all registered voters will be displayed at the registration centre/INEC LGA Offices. You are advised to check your details to correct any error before the production of your Permanent Voter Card (PVC). The Commission will later announce the date for collection of your PVC.

10. How do I contact the Commission? If you need any further help, please visit the INEC office in your LGA or call the INEC Citizens Contact Centre (ICCC) on 0700-2255-4632.

