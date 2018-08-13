UBA commences Saturday banking operations

In bid to serve its numerous customers better, pan-African financial institution, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has announced opening for business on Saturdays.

In a notice to its customers on Friday, the lender, however, disclosed that banking operations on Saturdays would only be offered in “select branches across the nation.”

UBA said the services to be offered during the Saturday banking would include cash deposit, cash withdrawal, funds transfer, ATM services, account opening and Moneygram and Western Union.

The lender said its branches Mushin, Ikeja, Idumota and Iddo are those in Lagos that will open on Saturdays.

For the Eastern part of the country, its branches in Aba, Port Harcour, Warri and Relief Market in Anambra State will open for business on Saturdays.