Wednesday , 15 August 2018

Wema bank in monumental boardroom crisis, 5 key managers sacked!

Younews Ng August 14, 2018 Business, News, Trending Leave a comment 42 Views

One of the third tier financial institutions in Nigeria, Wema Bank Plc is in crisis. 5the new Managing Director, Ademola Adebise has clampdown on ex-Managing Director, Olusegun Oloketuyi’s loyalist.

Insiders at the bank squealed to us that the new MD is plotting to remove some top bank employees loyal to the former MD and install his own loyalists in their place.

We were told that Ademola Adebise who came to power few weeks ago has already sacked five managers loyal to Olusegun Oloketuyi.

Our sources told us that the new MD is bent on flushing out all those who came from Skye Bank with the former MD.

