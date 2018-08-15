Atiku reveals why he stepped down for Abiola in 1993 & Obasanjo in 2003

Former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has, dismissed criticisms that he was desperate to emerge as Nigeria’s next President in the 2019 presidential election.

Atiku said despite claims by his critics that he was bent on becoming the nation’s leader, he was qualified to contest the presidential election and had the right ideas to address the challenges ahead.

Peoples Democratic Party presidential aspirant spoke during his visit to delegates of the Edo State chapter of the PDP to solicit their support ahead of the party’s primary in September.

Atiku said, “What do you expect my critics to say? And there is nothing wrong with entering the race. I can run as many times as possible.

“I am fit and qualified. I still have ideas that I believe that are going to put this country on the right path. So, what is wrong with running?

“I am not desperate and if I were desperate, I would have taken the Presidency in 2003. If I were desperate, I would not have stepped down for (late Moshood) Abiola. I am not desperate.”