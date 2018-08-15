INEC extends voters registration from Aug 17 to 31

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday announced an extension to the deadline for the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise by two weeks. .

With the new development, the ongoing voters registration exercise which was due to elapse on Friday, 17th August will now end on Friday, 31st August 2018. The exercise will continue in all the designated registration centres every day, including weekends, but excluding public holidays, between 9am and 5pm.

The extension is coming on the heels of calls and meetings by several groups in the country for an extension of the deadline to enable more Nigerians particpate in the 2019 elections.

The electoral body also announced the registration of 23 political associations as new political parties in the country, bringing the total number of parties to 91.