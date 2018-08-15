My removal plans.. Oshiomhole needs to be educated -Saraki

Senate president,Bukola Saraki has said “The Senate is governed by rules which are not dictated from outside the chamber.

“By the rules of the Senate, two-thirds of 109 is what is required and like the Senate President said, the day he loses the confidence of that number of his colleagues, he will bow out. Oshiomhole needs to be educated.”

But,the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole is insisting ..“I want to repeat, Sen. Saraki as President of the Senate will be lawfully and democratically impeached. It will not be illegally done. It will be done according to law and tradition.” The .

This was part of the decisions taken at a meeting between the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, senators and members of the House of Representatives, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

, “Democracy teaches us that the minority have the right to have their say but the majority must have their way.

“So, if we have 56 senators and they have 49 senators, I insist that 49 senators cannot preside over the affairs of a house in which the APC has 56 senators. And I ask them to tell us anywhere in the world where the minority rules over the majority.