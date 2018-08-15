Obasanjo should stop criticizing Buhari & face Poultry farm -Tinubu

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu,has warned Obasanjo, saying the ex-President has no right to dictate who the people should vote for in the 2019 presidential election.

The former Lagos State governor, who said Obasanjo did his terms in office without being disturbed, urged him to face his poultry business in his Ota farm.

Tinubu said if Obasanjo had laid a good foundation for the country when he was President, like he (Tinubu) did in Lagos State, Nigeria would not be in the mess that it was in.

Tinubu, said having brought Buhari in, the party would also ensure his re-election next year, notwithstanding Obasanjo’s opposition.

“Look at us in Lagos, we can get angry with one another, it is only God that has perfection. When you elected me as governor, I laid the foundation. If we didn’t lay the foundation for Lagos, there’s no amount of wisdom that Fashola may have that will make the state as progressive as it has been.

“If we didn’t lay the foundation, there’s no amount of wisdom that Ambode may possess that will make things as smooth as they are…so, Obasanjo that is talking, if he had laid a strong foundation in Abuja, the country would not have scattered; things would not have been going the way they are going. And you (Obasanjo) want to sit in Ota; face your chicken and egg business.

“You cannot govern from Ota; you cannot tell us who to vote for; you have used up your time. Let us tell Obasanjo so. Our Buhari is our own; we were the ones who brought him and we will secure the second term for him,”