Buhari’s govt begins State Police !

At last the first step towards widely argued about State Policing has been taken..and the Federal Government as well as State Governors have resolved to explore how the operations of the Nigeria Police can be decentralised in order to improve the level of policing and security in the country.

This is one of the highlights of the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting today where a Committee of state governors and the Inspector-General of Police has been set up to ensure the decentralisation.

Members of the Committee include the Governors of Zamfara, Ondo, Plateau, Ebonyi, Katsina, Edo and Borno states, who will work with the IGP, Ibrahim Idris.

The committee is to come up with recommendations on how the planned decentralisation can be achieved

According to Monguno, the decentralisation will also enable states to play a more significant role in ensuring security.

He said, “I emphasised to the council the need for the state to collaborate with and support the Federal Government in dealing with each individual threats.

“These threats differ from one zone to another and find a way of linking with security agencies so that we can find a lasting solution.

“These things cannot be overcome within a short period that is the hard truth. What we have decided to do is to work on certain methods.”