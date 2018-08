The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, August 21, and Wednesday, August 22, as public holidays for the celebration the 2018 Eid-el-Kabir.

Minister of Interior Abdulrahman Dambazau announced the decision on Thursday, a statement by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mohammed Umar, said.

The minister wished Nigerians a happy Eid-el-Kabir celebration and urged them to embrace the virtues of love and sacrifice for the unity and development of the country.