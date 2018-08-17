Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Saturday , 18 August 2018

Tributes as Aretha Franklin, dies of cancer, aged 76

August 17, 2018

 Aretha Franklin “boundary breaking” soul legend Aretha Franklin,is dead, aged 76 after suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer.

US presidents past and present joined entertainment stars and fans across the globe in remembering the Queen of Soul following her death on Thursday, with Barack Obama and wife Michelle describing her as “divine and unmatched”.

Her representative, Gwendolyn Quinn, confirmed that the singer had passed away at 9.50am local time at her home in Detroit, Michigan

Barack Obama on Thursday paid tribute to the late “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin, praising her “unmatched musicianship” that he said “helped define the American experience.”

“Every time she sang, we were all graced with a glimpse of the divine,” the former US president said in a statement. “In her voice, we could feel our history, all of it and in every shade — our power and our pain, our darkness and our light, our quest for redemption and our hard-won respect. She helped us feel more connected to each other, more hopeful, more human.”

“And sometimes she helped us just forget about everything else and dance.

