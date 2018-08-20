EXPOSED !..Political reason why Ayefele’s station was demolished

Yinka Ayefele strongly believes the demolition is purely politically motivated…When the governor visited the studio in 2016, he said people told him to demolish the building because Ayefele was not in his camp. The building was approved in June 2008 as a business premise; that is over 10 years ago,”

He accused Oyo State’s commissioner of information Toye Arulogun of being the mastermind of the plan to destroy Fresh FM.He is the one misleading by misinforming the governor..He has his evil agenda,which he is shielding away.

“Toye Arulogun, he has just 9 months in office as a commissioner for information. He’s behind all the troubles and feeds the governor with inciting news about Fresh FM.

“When he failed to use NBC to sanction us, He wants to use executive power. Please, ask him what he did with Sweet FM in Abeokuta and just recently when what he achieved with Star FM / MITV Ibadan station.”

But, the state government said that there was no witch-hunt behind its decision to demolish the radio station.

punitive.. Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Toye Arulogun, said the decision to demolish the structure was based on contravention of planning laws.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Communication and Strategy Mr Bolaji Tunji said the matter had been on between the government and owners of Music House.

There was outrage yesterday over the demolition of popular singer Yinka Ayefele’s building housing the radio station, Fresh FM, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The government, last Thursday, threatened to demolish the building for allegedly contravention of the state’s building codes.

Thousands of residents stormed the Music House building housing the private radio station on Aare Arisekola Alao Way at Challenge in Ibadan

The government, on August 13, issued a three-day notice of demolition to the owners of Music House.

Before the ultimatum lapsed last Wednesday, Ayefele had filed a suit against the government before the State High Court, sitting in Ibadan and presided over by Justice Iyabo Yerima.

The court adjourned the matter till today (Monday) for hearing and ruling on the ex parte application filed by Ayefele’s lawyer Bolanle Olayinka.

Fresh FM’s director of corporate affairs and promotions David Ajiboye said last week that the government wanted to demolish the building because the staff canteen, a spiral staircase, the mast and the fence were not in the approved plan..

Arulogun said several companies and government-owned entities such as University of Ibadan, Kola Daisi, University College Hospital, banks and other radio stations were asked to provide approved plans.

Those that contravened the approved plans were demolished, he said.

“The state government observed that property owners in the state are deviating from the originally approved building plans without seeking physical planning approvals from the Oyo State Bureau of Physical Planning and Development Control,” Arulogun said.

Ajiboye said the state only gave a three-day notice to evacuate the building. But the state government said there was a reason for that.

It said the Fresh FM was first asked to provide its approved building plan over 12 months ago.

“The letter to Fresh FM was received by one Bamiduro Aderonke and a reminder letter dated 18th August 2017 was sent to the radio station to again request for the planning approval/permit for the Radio Station in line with the Oyo State Physical and Development Control laws,” Arulogun said.

The radio was supposed to reply within seven days. It never did, the government said. And another letter received by one Adebisi Akinfunmi on the 21st of August 2017 was sent by the government.

Arulogun said another letter was sent to Fresh FM on 29th of June, 2018, to submit a fresh building plan application that will reflect the existing structures on site. He said the station did not reply.

He said that the defiant posture of the radio station prompted the Bureau to serve a three-day demolition notice on the 13th August 2018 which expired on the 15th August 2018.