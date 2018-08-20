Knights of St Mulumba Creates New Sub-Councils in Lagos Metro Council

The Knights of St Mulumba in the Lagos Metropolitan Council has created three new sub- councils for knights and Ladies of the Order namely, Victoria Garden City (VGC) Sub-Council from Lekki Sub-Council, Gbagada Sub-council from Maryland Sub-Council and Amuwo-Odofin Sub-Council from Festac Sub-Council.

Speaking at the event in Lagos, at the weekend, the Parish Priest, Our Lady Queen of Apostles, Ilupeju, Rev Fr. Paul Anyansi, said the event was aimed at creating new sub- councils of the Knights and Ladies of St Mulumba. Anyansi explained that the creation of new sub- councils which has Victoria Garden City (VGC) as one of them is aimed at strengthening and promoting the ideals of the Order through evangelization of the Catholic faith and fostering a Catholic conscience and outlook in their respective Sub-councils and apply Ccatholic principles to all phases of societal life through examples and enlightenment.

He remarked that knighthood requires members to give their talent, treasure and time, adding that the newly created VGC sub- council no doubt will strive to be a leading light in fostering good Christian life among its members and maintaining a union of practicing Catholics in fraternal charity and fellowship.

In his remarks, the Grand Knight, VGC Sub- Council, Ferdinand Odoemenem, pledged to foster fraternal association for the good and progress of the Church as well as the well-being of its members.

Odoemenem assured members of the sub- council of the commitment of the new leadership to promote cooperation between one sub- council and the other. He added that they want to put measures in place to sustain the relationship that they have between sub- councils. “Our mother Sub-council (Lekki Sub- Council) is precious to us and we will continue to bond together on many issues especially on evangelization. “We are going to step up evangelization within our geographical area, and promote brotherhood among us. We will endeavour to live exemplary Catholic lives and to grow in the grace of God through the virtues of charity, meekness, fidelity, courage, humility, modesty and holiness.”

According to Ferdinand Odoemenem, with these virtues, we will be fired with a fervent zeal for the social apostolate required of a knight, while holding in high esteem professional competence and superior family values.

Grand Knight of the Lekki Sub-Council, the mother Sub-Council, Benji Ofodile, in his remarks described the new VGC Sub-Council as a joyful birth adding that both Sub-councils will continue to share and grow from each other’s strength in order to fulfil the aims and objectives of the Order.