MTN Nigeria names Mazen Mroue as new COO

MTN Nigeria says its new Chief Operating Officer, Mazen Mroue, will provide leadership and direction to the commercial and technical functions of the company.

Mroue, whose appointment took effect on Monday, August 6, 2018, has over 22 years’ experience in the telecoms as well as Information and Communications Technology industry, and drawn from various MTN operations across Africa and the Middle East, a statement signed by the company’s Public Relations Manager, Funso Aina, said.

The new COO joined MTN Nigeria from MTN Irancell, where he had also served as COO since July 2014.

Prior to his role in Irancell, the statement said he was at different times the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Uganda and MTN Liberia, in addition to which he served as a non-executive director of MTN Cyprus and had held different leadership roles at MTN Ghana.

Commenting on the change, MTN Nigeria’s CEO, Ferdi Moolman, said, “Mazen brings a track record of achievements and a wealth of experience to the team, drawn from the telecoms markets across Africa and the Middle East.”