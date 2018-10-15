Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Actress, Lola Margaret bounces back after deportation over fraud in US

Nollywood actress, Lola Margaret, who is now an ex-convict following her detention over an incident with the US Police over an alleged fraud case has returned to social media.

The actress got nabbed after a strong surveillance was placed on her account. She was suspected to have been withdrawing huge sums consistently before she was arrested.

After she was released and deported from the US prison, she reportedly relocated to her hometown in Osun State where she maintained a low profile for a while before she she returned to social media this weekend,

In one of her posts, she described her self as a ‘product of grace’. She wrote, ‘all glory be to my awesome God. From the depth of my heart I say a very big thanks to y’all for your beautiful comments, prayers and love.thanks for this huge acceptance. I am grateful. Vote of thanks coming soon’

