Saturday , 20 October 2018

Doctors’ resident training now for seven years, says FG

Younews Ng October 18, 2018 Business, News, Trending Leave a comment 46 Views

Federal Government has decided to approve seven years tenure doctors’ resident training.

Ngige said this while briefing State House correspondents of the outcome of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“Government has fixed a tenure for doctors’ resident training at seven years. It is not a permanent job,” the minister said.

He explained that the decision was taken based on the report of a technical committee presented to the government.

As part of the recommendations in the report, Ngige said the government was also demanding that there should be tenure of a maximum of two terms for executives of trade unions.

