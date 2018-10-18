Jehovah’s Witnesses Symposium reveals how to make marriage work

A Symposium organised by Jehovah’s Witnesses as part of their “Be Courageous!” Regional Convention currently holding in various locations across Nigeria has shed light on how couples can make their marriages work and enjoy happy family life despite the many challenges confronting modern marriages and families.

At one of the convention series held over the weekend at Ota, Ogun State, the symposium part entitled, “Be a Courageous Marriage Mate”, stressed the need for spouses to face the mounting challenges of marriage with courage. The speaker, Asiegbu Michael Onyedikachi, noted that the marriage institution is filled with troubles which he described as “tribulation, stressful, affliction, suffering”. Problems associated with child rearing and extended family members were also highlighted.

“A spouse needs to show courage in the marriage especially when an unexpected challenge arises,” Asiegbu said.

A video clip of a woman that showed much courage when her husband became so sick to the point of being confined to a wheelchair was presented. The courageous woman did not abandon her husband but stuck with him, showing love and care without grumbling.

The speaker emphasised the need for couples to stick together despite challenges, reminding the over 2,000-strong audience of the popular saying: “What God has put together, let no man put apart.” He enjoined couples to be quick at settling differences as they come up.

“Act quickly to repair issues that may damage your relationship,” Asiegbu said, quoting from the Bible book of Ephesians chapter 4 verse 26: “Be wrathful, but do not sin; do not let the sun set while you are still angry.” He enjoined couples not to focus on winning arguments but to win the heart of their spouse.

Asiegbu concluded his presentation by encouraging couples to keep sticking together despite differences, advising that they should never allow a change in circumstances to weaken their marriage.

The convention series, which started on August 31 at the Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses located along Idiroko Road, Ota, focuses on how to face contemporary challenges with courage, and holds every weekend until Sunday, December 23.

There would be 17 conventions in all at the Ota Assembly Hall – nine in English Language, five in Yoruba, two in Pidgin and one in American Sign Language. There would be conventions in 34 different locations across Nigeria, to be held almost every weekend from Friday, August 3, to Sunday, December 23.

The three-day programme consists of 54 presentations that include talks, audio dramas, interviews, and short videos. Highlights include the baptism, on Saturday morning, of new members who have completed a Bible Study programme, and a Public Discourse on Sunday morning, on the theme, “The Resurrection Hope Imparts Courage —How?” Additionally, a feature film entitled The Story of Jonah—A Lesson in Courage and Mercy is shown on the final day of the convention programme.

The programme commences at 8:20 a.m. each day of the convention, closing at 3:50 p.m., except on Sunday, when it closes at 2:45 p.m. There is no admission fee and no collection is taken.

Apart from Nigeria, the conventions are being held at venues in about 180 different lands. The date and location for each convention can be found on the Witnesses’ official website, jw.org