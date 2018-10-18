NYSC Bans University Graduates From National Service

The Management of the Benue State University, Makurdi is investigating the challenges that led to the banning of prospective corps members from the institution from being mobilised for the mandatory National Youth Service Corps.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Msugh Kembe, disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday in Makurdi.

The VC said the institution was shocked at the decision of the NYSC to prevent it from mobilising its prospective corps members for service.

Kembe said: “The NYSC did not inform the management of the institution of its decision before executing it.

“The organisation did not inform us that it had issues with the current list of prospective corps members from our university.

“On the second of October this year, the Dean of Students reported to me that they could not upload the names of prospective corps members from the university on the NYSC portal.

“The management of the university then detailed the Liaison Officer to write a letter to find out why the university could not upload its list of prospective corps members on the NYSC portal.

“We just got a reply of the letter just few minutes ago, but we are doing our investigation to find out whether the fault is from the JAMB, NYSC or the university.

“But I assure you that if the problem is from our school we will fish out the culprits and sanction them.