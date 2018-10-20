EFCC relocates Fayose to Lagos, trial begins on Monday

The trial of ex-Governor Ayodele Fayose at a Federal High Court begins on Monday..

Ahead of the trial, Fayose is relocating him from Abuja to Lagos today.

Fayose has been served charges an d trial notice.

But the ex-governor denied collecting $5.3 million from a former Minister of State for Defence, Mr. Musiliu Obanikoro.

He only admitted knowing Obanikoro and his associate, Abiodun Agbele, who allegedly bought six choice properties for him in Lagos and Abuja.

He was also said to have confirmed during interrogation yesterday that Agbele bought the properties for him.

“He will be prosecuted for receiving N1.299 billion and $5.3 million from ONSA through a former minister, Musiliu Obanikoro.

“Although the illicit cash was released for the 2014 governorship campaign of Fayose, it was diverted to acquiring properties.

“The minister flew N1.299 billion in cash in two flights to Akure Airport for Fayose, and it was Agbele who received the slush funds from Obanikoro.

“While Fayose admitted knowing Obanikoro, he told his interrogators that he did not collect $5.3 million from the ex-minister.”