Eyebrows over Ooni’s new queen on Africa red carpet of blood.

Social media is awash with comments as Ooni new wife perform marriage rite.She stepped on blood ?but it is actually call Osun (cosmetic) in Yoruba land…”That’s Africa red carpet treatment” one commentator said

The Ooni of Ife is the living ancestor of the Yorubas with 400 shrines of 400 gods and goddesses in his palace. The first god he makes sacrifices to is ESU, satan himself..how will an evangelist cope in that kind of setting?

The Ooni of Ife,Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, on Thursday night, received his new wife at the palace.

Olori Moronke Naomi Silekunola Ogunwusi,an evangelist, was ushered into the palace by elderly women 24 hours after the Ooni turned 44 years.

Oba Ogunwusi took to the social media to personally confirm the development.

“I waited patiently upon the Almighty the King of kings, he eventually did it in the midst of many trials,” he said on Twitter.

He added:”Shilekunola, Moronke, Naomi; the greatest Arsenal you can apply on this highly revered throne with many rules and regulations in the midst of undiluted tradition, heritage and culture is the “Fear of God In You.”

Queen Oluwaseyi is the founder and president of En- Heralds, an inter-denominational church based in Akure, Ondo State.

She only began ministering at the early age of 18 and became a full-time evangelist in October 2011.

She is 25 years old and has six siblings.

She is also a singer and a dedicated public speaker with a passion for youths

Her wedding rites to the Ooni were performed in the traditional Benin culture at the residence of the bride in Akure town.