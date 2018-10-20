Is Obasanjo wooing Tinubu for Atiku ?..says ‘ I don’t know his position in APC –Obasanjo

Is he wooing Tinubu for S/W votes for Atiku?..A question on minds of many as Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says he doesn’t know the position Asiwaju Bola Tinubu currently holds in the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Obasanjo said this during a programme titled, “The Talk,” which was aired on a YouTube Channel, “Voice of the People.”

The former President had been asked to identify the designations of certain political figures in the country.

He identified Muhammadu Buhari and Prof. Yemi Osinbajo as the President and Vice President respectively, while he also identified Senator Bukola Saraki as the Senate President.

When asked to identify Tinubu, he said, “Oh, Bola? Bola is supposed to be the leader of the APC. I don’t know the position of his leadership as you and I are talking.”

In the interview, which seemed to have been recorded before he openly endorsed the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abibakar, the former President said he had hoped that Atiku would succeed him as President in 2007.

Obasanjo said this was the reason he gave Atiku a lot of responsibilities but his former deputy made some wrong decisions.