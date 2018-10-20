Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Saturday , 20 October 2018

NHIS boss says only Buhari can sack him, resumes at work

Younews Ng October 20, 2018 Business, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 30 Views

The Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Prof. Usman Yusuf, who was suspended indefinitely by the governing council of the NHIS on Thursday, resumed work on Friday, ignoring the resolution of the council.

Yusuf resumed at the head office of the agency in Abuja around 10am to the surprise of members of staff.

He is saying only President Muhammadu Buhari could suspend him.

Citing sections 6, 7 and 8 of the NHIS Act, Yusuf said the council only had the powers to manage the scheme and other related activities, adding that he had not even been informed of the petitions written against him.

 

