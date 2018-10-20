NHIS boss says only Buhari can sack him, resumes at work

The Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Prof. Usman Yusuf, who was suspended indefinitely by the governing council of the NHIS on Thursday, resumed work on Friday, ignoring the resolution of the council.

Yusuf resumed at the head office of the agency in Abuja around 10am to the surprise of members of staff.

He is saying only President Muhammadu Buhari could suspend him.

Citing sections 6, 7 and 8 of the NHIS Act, Yusuf said the council only had the powers to manage the scheme and other related activities, adding that he had not even been informed of the petitions written against him.