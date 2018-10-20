Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Saturday , 20 October 2018

Tragedy in Indian, as Train runs over,kills 50 @ Hindus festival

Younews Ng October 20, 2018 Events, News, Trending Leave a comment 36 Views

Festive scenes turned tragic in India as a speeding train ran over revellers watching fireworks during a Hindu festival in northern India Friday, killing more than 50 people.The crowd had gathered on railway tracks in the city of Amritsar in Punjab state to watch fireworks show marking the Dussehra festival when the train barrelled down the line at high speed.

Millions of Hindus celebrate the Dussehra festival by burning giant effigies in a practice symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

crowds gathered around the venue where an effigy of demon king Ravana was set alight, exploding into a huge fireball.

“There was a lot of noise as firecrackers were being let off and it appears they (victims) were unable to hear the approaching train,”

More than 60 people who were injured were being given emergency treatment at various hospitals across the city, he added.

Some relatives of the deceased blamed the authorities for allowing a “big function” to be held next to the railway track.

 

