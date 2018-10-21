Ekweremadu feeling used by Atiku, may dump PDP..Saraki wades in

He is under intense pressure from his associates and PDP leaders in the Southeast..and Ekweremadu has started weighing options on his next step.

Investigation revealed that the Deputy President of the Senate has to choose between remaining in PDP or defecting to prove a point that he is a force to reckon with.

The third option is to remain in PDP and sabotage Atiku by entering into an alliance with President Muhammadu Buhari on a good deal for the Southeast if he is re-elected.

It was Ekweremadu who coordinated and delivered the block votes from the Southeast to Atiku at the convention.

“The assumption is that if Atiku can treat South-East leaders and governors in this manner as a candidate, what if he becomes the President. It is just a matter of trust. When in need, he offered Ekweremadu the position of running mate. Courtesy demands that he should have also confided in Ekweremadu before choosing Obi.”

“Shortly after he emerged as the PDP candidate, he has stopped consulting Ekweremadu, Southeast governors and leaders.

“The painful thing is that he bowed to pressure from outside the Southeast to pick Obi and he did not care to revert to these leaders and governors on his choice.

“For instance, Ekweremadu (the highest ranking political office holder in the Southeast) was not briefed and has not been briefed till today on why Obi was picked.

The source added: “From the look of things, it seems there is a conspiracy within PDP to alienate Ekweremadu.

“Apart from Atiku, the National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has not deemed it fit to call the Deputy President of the Senate on why Ekweremadu was not invited to the meeting where Obi was nominated. Even after the nomination, Secondus has not met with Ekweremadu on the choice of Obi.

“The party and Atiku went ahead to constitute the Presidential Campaign Council without any input from Ekweremadu. This is an insult.

“Some powers that be are angry with Ekweremadu for backing Atiku and the same presidential candidate does not care a hoot about Ekweremadu.

“It is regretful that we all betrayed Wike and now Atiku is abandoning our leaders.”

Responding to a question, the source added: “With the choice of Obi, Atiku is going about as if he has the South-East in his pocket. Far from it, the scenario may be different during the presidential election.

“Atiku needs to sit down afresh with Ekweremadu and other leaders to win votes from the zone. These are matchmakers in their own right.

“The unfinished business includes the following:

*Reaching consensus on other posts to concede to the zone;

* Finding a meeting point with the zone on Atiku’s idea of restructuring;

*Need to spend one term in office; and

*Ceding power to the Southeast in 2023

“Without definite answers to these demands, Atiku should forget the backing of the Southeast.”

It was also gathered that Senate President Bukola Saraki, who is the Director -General of the PCC, has waded into the complaints of the Southeast leaders.

A PDP leader said: “I am aware that Saraki has opened up talks with Ekweremadu.”