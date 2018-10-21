Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
journalist Jamal Khashoggi death..Saudi Arabia’s conflicting statements

Since Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance, Saudi Arabia has changed its story multiple times.

On October 3, the day after he went missing, officials told Reuters the journalist had visited the consulate and then left.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud was interviewed by Bloomberg on the same day and said no one knew what happened to Khashoggi.

He said: ‘We hear the rumors about what happened. He’s a Saudi citizen and we are very keen to know what happened to him. And we will continue our dialogue with the Turkish government to see what happened to Jamal there.’

On October 4, a statement from the consulate said it was ‘carrying out follow-up procedures and coordination with the Turkish local authorities to uncover the circumstances of the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi after he left the consulate building.’

On October 7, Saudi officials slammed a Reuters report which claimed the journalist was killed and 15 Saudis flew to Turkey and visited the consulate on the day Khashoggi went missing. The officials called them ‘baseless allegations’.

On October 9, Saudi ambassador to the United States, Prince Khalid bin Salman, said claims Khashoggi had been murdered in the consulate were ‘absolutely false, and baseless’.

He said: ‘Jamal has many friends in the Kingdom, including myself, and despite our differences, and his choice to go into his so called “self-exile”, we still maintained regular contact when he was in Washington.’

The crown prince and the king told Donald Trump they knew nothing about the disappearance, the president said in an interview with the AP on October 16.

On October 19, Saudi Arabia admitted Khashoggi had died during a fight at the consulate.

