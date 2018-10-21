Nnamdi Kanu reveals gory accounts of Sept 14, 2017 army invasion

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu,any momen from now will address his supporters today direct from Jerusalem, Israel.

the shocking tale of how he made it alive once again will be made public in his scheduled world press broadcast to be beamed live within the next 24 hours.

“The world will now hear from the horse’s mouth, the agory counts of what happened in his home on the 14th day of September 2017, shall be made known today.”

On his part, Fani-Kayode said on Twitter yesterday that he “just received a call from my brother Nnamdi Kanu.

“I am delighted that he is alive and well. I commend his strength and courage even as I marvel at the loyalty, resilience and commitment of his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor and IPOB. We have agreed to work together to VOTE Buhari out.”