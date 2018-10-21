Shehu Sani shocked, quits APC ..how el Rufai pushed him out

He can no longer return as senator, rug has been pulled from under his feet ,in a surprised manner and Senator Shehu Sani (Kaduna Central) was caught unaware ..Highly disappointment at the manner his name got missing from the list of the APC candidates sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday, October 18…he has now parted ways with the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing “grave injustice by the leadership of the party.”

“I had joined the APC and remained with it against all odds in the belief that it will constitute a veritable platform for the realisation of those democratic ideals which I hold very dear.

“I joined in the belief that honour and integrity will be the ultimate ethos of the party and most importantly, that internal democracy will always be the norm.”

Sani, was the only aspirant cleared to contest the senatorial election by the national leadership of the APC and endorsed by the appeals panel.

His name was however missing from the list of the APC candidates sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday, October 18.

The party forwarded the name of Mallam Uba Sani, the preferred candidate of Governor Nasir el Rufai to the electoral body against the advice of the appeals panel that the primary that produced him was conducted in contempt of the court.

Contacted yesterday, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Isa-Oniru said the party would react appropriately in due course.