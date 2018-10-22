Amosun meet Buhari 4th time in 3 weeks..I’m not dumping APC

Amosun had visited the presidential villa for over four times within the past three weeks where he met separately with the president and the Vice-president Yemi Osinbajo.

The APC National Working Committee is believed to have forwarded the name of Prince Dapo Abiodun to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the party’s governorship candidate in the 2019 general elections.

Abiodun was declared winner of the Ogun State APC governorship primary by the APC NWC panel sent to conduct the primary in the state.

This declaration was against Gov. Amosun’s preferred candidate, Abdulkabir Adekunle Akinlade, who was elected as the governorship candidate of the party in another primary conducted by the state’s APC officials.

Amosun had allegedly accused some political interest group of `misinforming’ President Buhari about `political equation’ in Ogun, also dismissed as mischief the insinuation that he had defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) or planning to dump the party over political developments in the state.

Amosun stated this when he fielded questions from State House correspondent of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Sunday.

the governor pledged his political loyalty to the president and vowed to support his political ambition in 2019, saying, however, he would hand over the mantle of leadership to his preferred candidate, Adekunle Akinlade, in 2019.

Amosun, who was accompanied on Sunday’s visit to the presidential villa by the Alake of Egbaland Oba Adedotun Gbadebo III and a former Minister, Senator Iyabo Anisulowo, renewed his allegiance to the APC.

He said: “We will stick with (President Buhari) him. So, I want them to know that we are not going anywhere.