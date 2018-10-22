Witnesses 2018 Convention Kicks Off @ Ilesa Osun State

The 2018 Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses which has the theme: “Be Courageous”

commenced in Ilerin,Ilesa Osun State from October 12 to December 2, 2018. Delegates are

expected from Osun and part of Ekiti States.

The three-day events which will hold almost every weekend (excluding weekends of

environmental sanitations exercise) will feature resources that will assist everyone to remain

courageous in these critical time of the end.

The 2018 Convention which will be presented in English and Yoruba languages has about 54-part

events which include brief discourses, interviews and short films.

According to a statement made available by a spokesperson of Jehovah’s Witnesses Convention

for Ilesa ,Osun State , Mr.Muyiwa Ajayi, a film entitled "The story of Jonah – A lesson in

Courage and Mercy will be shown in the afternoon of Sunday.

New members who have completed basic Bible study programme will be baptized every Saturday.

The highlight of the convention that would inspire hope is the Pubic Bible Discourse with the

theme: ‘The Ressurection Hope Imparts Courage – How!” will be delivered on Sunday by

10:20am.

The programme, which is scheduled to begin at 8:20 am each day (Friday to Sunday), will hold at

the Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses Ilerin, along Ilesa/Akure expressway, Ilesa.

Muyiwa Ajayi said: “ In this critical time, we all need courage more than ever, in school, at work or

when tragedy strikes ” adding “our convention this year has been prepared to benefit, not only the

Witnesses, but also all interested in true succour. It promises to empower individuals to be

courageous and to cope with challenges productively. There is no admission fee. Conventions of

Jehovah’s Witnesses are supported entirely by voluntary donations.”

He added that the dates and locations for each convention for various parts of the country can be

found on the Witnesses’ official website, www.jw.org.