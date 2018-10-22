Suspended NHIS boss forces way into office despite suspension

About 50 policemen broke the gates to the headquarters of the National Health Insurance Scheme, escorting the suspended Executive Secretary, Professor Usman Yusuf, into the premises.

One of his aides broke the padlock to the gate . the policemen also fired tear gas to disperse members of staff, who had attempted to prevent Usman from gaining entry.

The NHIS boss, who was suspended by the governing council of the NHIS insisted that the board had no power to suspend him.

Yusuf who was suspended last Thursday over some alleged infringement Monday forced his way into office.