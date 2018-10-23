Amosun still in pains, attacks Tinubu, Osoba as fraudulent

Sill in pains over inability to install Adekunle Akinlade as the APC’s governorship candidate,Amosun has.accused Tinubu and Osoba of “conniving with a cabal in Lagos” to write a fake result which produced Dapo Abiodun as the party’s candidate for the 2019 governorship election.

Amosun said this in an interview shortly after swearing-in the new Chief Judge of the state, Mosunmola Dipeolu, in the Governor’s Office chamber in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta on Monday.

He alleged that the silence of the two party leaders, who were aware of what transpired in the state with respect to the primary, smacked of complicity.

Amosun said, “The President already knows there was no election in Ogun State. He knows that they just went to Lagos; wrote all results, and that what they did was fraud.

“If the National Working Committee or the national chairman said there was any election in Ogun State, it was all fraud. That is what I said.”

He insisted that the only primary which held in the state was the one which Adekunle Akinlade won to become the party’s governorship candidate.

The governor said, “Mr President already knows there was no election in Ogun State other than the one we held.

“The issue of Chief Osoba and Asiwaju and co, what we said was that there was a definite silence from their end, and silence means consent. You can record me and publish it in your newspapers.

“We have not heard one word from any of them. Was there any election in Ogun State? ‘Yes’ or ‘No?’ They should come out and those that are hiding behind one finger, they cannot come out?”

He added, “People at this level should be courageous enough to take position, to come out, to come and tell us whether there was election.