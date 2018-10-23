Ex-APC presidential aspirants insist Oshoimhole must go

A coalition of 2019 Presidential Aspirants on the platform of the APC insisted in Warri that Oshiomhole must resign if the party was desirous of retaining power come 2019.

The coalition said Oshiomhole had attacked all “cells and veins of the party,” thereby creating unnecessary crises across all the states of the federation.

Towards this end, they urged President Muhammadu Buhari to use his good offices to convoke an emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee to pass a vote of no confidence in Oshiomhole.

The group suggested that an acting national chairman should be appointed to heal the wounds which Oshiomhole’s rule had caused.

Members of the group also said it would serve the party’s interest for the NEC to set up a committee to review cases where Oshiomhole imposed candidates and devise ways of refunding aspirants who paid for the exorbitant nomination fees but were denied free and fair participation and election.

.They accused the party’s national chairman of turning the party’s ticket into a “cash and carry” affair.

The APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, has however admitted that managing the fallout of the party’s post-primary crisis has been “quite challenging.”

He spoke amidst reports that some state governors and other stakeholders were working towards his removal as the party chairman.

The party chairman said, “On the whole, I am a very happy person. It has been quite challenging but I can say tough time doesn’t last, but tough people will always do.

“I think we have been toughened by our history of struggle. And I am humbled by the amount of support we are getting from critical stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress.

“I think that I can say comfortably that about 90 per cent of the APC membership is happy, it is not possible to have 100 per cent.