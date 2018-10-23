Fayose feeds fellow 150 detainees in EFCC’s custody

Fayose takes stomach infrastructure to EFCC, feeds over 150, get lawyers for detainees

“In his usual characteristics, Fayose took his Stomach Infrastructure to the EFCC office in Lagos today when he provided food for over 150 people (detainees and visitors).

“The highly elated detainees jointly sang the National Anthem after their stomachs were adequately serviced.

“Also, he has secured lawyers for some of the detainees that are in genuine need of legal representation and promised to assist those having challenges in meeting their bail conditions.”