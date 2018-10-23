Gov Umahi tells Obi.. ‘If Atiku offers me VP ,l would reject it’

South East leaders Opposition to Peter Obi as Atiku VP may be over,as arrow head ; David Umahi of Ebonyi State has said that he bore no grouse over Obi because even if nominated for the position, he would decline because he still had four years to lead as Ebonyi governor.

“We have supported each other in the past, you supported me during my campaign to be governor even donating vehicles and this is the time to show that one good turn deserves another.

“We have never had differences in any matter in the past but have been badly misrepresented in this present matter.

“I want to officially congratulate you on your nomination because nobody can impose a deputy on another but I maintain that the process was not satisfactory to us,” he said.

The governor noted that the process was faulted because five names were submitted for the position and six people from other geo political zones were selected to review the list.

“We, therefore, faulted the non-selection of an Igbo leader in the review of the list and the non-selection of indigenes of Ebonyi and Imo in the list.