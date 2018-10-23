Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Tuesday , 23 October 2018

Late Justice Idris Kutigi body arrives Abuja from London

Younews Ng October 23, 2018 Celebrity, Events, News, Trending Leave a comment 24 Views

The burial arrangements for Late chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi has been announced by the family.The body of the late jurist is scheduled to arrive Abuja from London on Wednesday morning,, October 24 and burial will take place same day by 2pm at the Gudu Cemetery Abuja, after Janazah prayers at the National Mosque Abuja.

Fidau prayers will take place on Thursday at 10am at the residence of the late jurist in Asokoro Abuja. The Fidau prayers will also take place simultaneously at the Etsu Nupe’s Palace in Bida and in Kutigi, Niger State.

Retired Justice kutigi died on Saturday night at a UK hospital after a protracted illness at the age of 78.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Ex-APC presidential aspirants insist Oshoimhole must go

A coalition of 2019 Presidential Aspirants on the platform of the APC insisted in Warri ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.