Uproar in Benue, over father & son who raped Ochanya,13yr,to death

Nigerians, particularly human rights activists, have demanded for justice over the death of a 13-year-old Elizabeth Ochanya Ogbaje..Ochanya had battled Vesicovaginal fistula (VVF) and other health complications at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi after being allegedly severely abused by one Andrew Ogbuja, Head of Department, Catering and Hotel Management at the Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, Benue State, and his son, Victor Inalegwu Ogbuja, a final year student of Animal Production at the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi.

The duo consistently molested little Ochanya, a student of Federal Government Girls’ College, Gboko since she was 9 to age 13…the son of the same cousin sister by name Victor Ogbuja, had canal knowledge of her… the husband to the cousin sister, Andrew Ogbuja, also had canal knowledge of the teenager and that during police investigation, the said accused, Andrew was arrested for committing the offence while his son, Victor, is at large.

But, the accused, pleaded with the judge to temper justice with mercy and grant him bail to enable him go back home and resolve the matter amicably considering his status.

Justice S. D. Kwen, however, rejected the plea and consequently sent the lecturer to Makurdi Federal Prison pending the determination of the matter.

Sadly, molested and sodomized Ochanya, during the weekend, lost the battle and took her last breath.

This is also as the suspect was allegedly granted bail without the family’s knowledge and is said to be on the run.

Irked by the ugly and sad development, Nigerians are demanding that the perpetrators, indeed murderers, be called to justice and severely punished. Mr. Andrew Ogbuja and Victor Inalegwu Ogbuja should be arrested for homicide and charged with first degree murder. h condemn the release of the suspect without the family’s consent.

According to her, “As at the last hearing on Sept. 24, the accused was not in court. He had been released from prison without the knowledge of the victim’s family, even when he wasn’t granted bail at the earlier sitting.

“His co-accused son, Victor Ogbuja, a student at the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State, remains on the run.

Rape by father and son, anal and vagina, started when she went to stay with the family at age 8 (wife is her aunt) in order to be able to go to school.

“She died October 18, 2018 at the General Hospital, Otukpo from the complications and was buried Oct. 21, 2018 in her village in Benue State, following an autopsy.

“Now, the question: who released the accused from prison custody in Makurdi without the court’s and girl’s family knowledge, and when he had not been granted bail?”

When contacted, the Benue State Police Command said the case was no longer in its custody.

“This case has been on for long, why are they trying to politicize it? We did out job by arresting the suspect and subsequently charged him to a law court. If the said suspect was granted bail, the question should be directed to the judge and not the police,” the state PRO, Moses Yamu