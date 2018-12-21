Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Sunday , 23 December 2018

Comedian AY “Ayo Makun” moves to his new apartment in Lekki

Younews Ng December 21, 2018 Celebrity, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 50 Views

The multi- talented comedian, Filmmaker, and Actor known as AY “Ayo Makun” has finally moved to his new apartment in Lekki axis of Lagos.

The building which was remodeled and design as one of the master pieces in his wife collection has been the talk of the town ever since the story and pictures was release by his wife, Mabel Makun as publicity teasers for Midas Interior company own by her.

While chatting with media friends during a brief visit, he declined giving a specific figure on the worth of the property rather he said, he only grant the interview just to encourage other younger colleagues and talented minds, and you should know by now that I hate to discuss figures. The last time I tried it I was quoted from all angles. Let’s just celebrate the fact that God has blessed me and my family with a place we can call our own.
We have already moved in. We moved in last month. We are neighbours with Annie and 2Face Idibia

