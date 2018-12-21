Badeh’s driver is alive, recuperating..helping with investigation

The Nigerian Air Force on Thursday revealed that the late Chief of Defence Staff, Alex Badeh was provided with the “full complement of personal staff and security personnel, commensurate with his status as a former Chief of the Air Staff, CDS and a 4-star general in the Armed Forces of Nigeria.”

This clarification was released to dispel rumours and comments in the media surrounding the killing of the late CDS on Tuesday.

In a statement, on the verified Twitter handle of the Airforce, @NigAirForce, it was stated that it has been rumoured that the driver of late Badeh, who was shot during the attack had also died.

“Some of these reports erroneously state that the driver of the late former CDS, who was also shot during the incident, is dead. Other reports allege that adequate security was not provided for the deceased Air Chief Marshal.

“The NAF wishes to state categorically that nothing could be further from the truth. Firstly, the driver is alive and recuperating extremely well at one of our NAF Hospitals.

“Secondly, Air Chief Marshal Badeh has always been provided with the full complement of personal staff and security personnel commensurate with his status as a former Chief of the Air Staff, CDS and a 4-star general in the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“As mentioned by the CAS, on 19 December 2018, the NAF is working closely with other relevant security agencies to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of the former CDS with a view to ensuring that the perpetrators of the heinous act are brought to justice.

“Substantial progress has already been made in the ongoing investigation and details would be communicated at the appropriate time. While appreciating the overwhelming show of support received from well-meaning Nigerians during this trying time.”

Alex Badeh died on Tuesday from gunshot wounds. He was attacked Abuja-Keffi road.