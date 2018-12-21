”It’s absurd to call Trader Moni, approved by NASS, vote buying” –Osinbajo

The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has said that the ongoing Trader Moni programme being implemented by the Federal Government and the Bank of Industry to empower petty traders, was not a vote-buying measure employed by President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Speaking after an inspection of the Command Centre of the Trader Moni programme located at the BOI headquarters in Abuja, he said the programme could not have been set up primarily to secure votes as alleged.

He said before its implementation across the country, the fund was approved by the National Assembly.

He said, “Anybody who calls Trader Moni vote buying is absurd; you can see it for yourself that this is a programme that has affected millions of lives.

“In any case, it was approved by the senate and the entire National Assembly. If a programme is duly approved by the National Assembly and we are going out and implementing that programme and doing it as vigorously as possible, I don’t understand where anyone will get that kind of notion from, it’s a very weird notion.”

Osinbajo disclosed that so far, over 1.5 million out of the two million targeted petty traders had benefitted from the programme, adding that it was the largest programme currently running in Africa.

While noting that petty traders were the largest network in the commercial value chain