Sunday , 23 December 2018

Christmas has nothing to do with God or Christ” – Freeze tells AY as the comedian celebrates the Yuletide with family

Younews Ng December 22, 2018 Business, Celebrity, Events, News, Trending Leave a comment 40 Views

As Christians in Nigeria and all over the world are celebrating Christmas, Freeze has stepped in to share his opinion about Christmas

According to Freeze, Christmas is a pagan festival and has nothing to do with Christ.

The OAP said this while reacting to a celebratory post shared by AY. In AY’s photo, he and his brothers had on matching outfits and AY shared it with a caption that spoke about Christmas and the coming of Christ.

Freeze replied telling him that ”Nimrod”, and not Christ, is the real owner of Christmas.

He wrote:

Nimrod, Odin, Saturnalia, Horus, Tammuz, Sol Invictus, the winter solstice and paganism are the real reasons for the season.

Christmas has nothing to do with either God or Christ.?

“Nimrod started the great organized worldly apostasy
from God that has dominated this world until now.
Nimrod married his own mother, whose name was Semiramis.
After Nimrod’s death, his so-called mother-wife,
Semiramis, propagated the evil doctrine of the survival
of Nimrod as a spirit being. She claimed a full-grown
evergreen tree sprang overnight from a dead tree stump,
which symbolized the springing forth unto new life
of the dead Nimrod. On each anniversary of his birth,
she claimed, Nimrod would visit the evergreen tree
and leave gifts upon it. December 25th, was the birthday
of Nimrod. This is the real origin of the Christmas tree.”
-The Plain Truth About Christmas
by David J. Stewart | December 24th, 2005

