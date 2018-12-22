Christmas has nothing to do with God or Christ” – Freeze tells AY as the comedian celebrates the Yuletide with family

As Christians in Nigeria and all over the world are celebrating Christmas, Freeze has stepped in to share his opinion about Christmas

According to Freeze, Christmas is a pagan festival and has nothing to do with Christ.

The OAP said this while reacting to a celebratory post shared by AY. In AY’s photo, he and his brothers had on matching outfits and AY shared it with a caption that spoke about Christmas and the coming of Christ.

Freeze replied telling him that ”Nimrod”, and not Christ, is the real owner of Christmas.

He wrote: