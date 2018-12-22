Popular Nollywood Actress Funke Akindele delivers twins in US. Big congratulations sister.

Where are those commercial fake prophet, Who claimed she can never have a child?

The award winning actress who lost a pregnancy last November, 2017 now have a million reasons to laugh as God has finally answered her prayers by blessing her with a set of twins.

Mother and the bouncing babies are said to be doing fine as at the time of filing this and the actress who’s so extremely happy and basking on the euphoria of what can best be described as the best Christmas ever has posted this on her Instagram story.

She revealed this on her Instagram story.

She wrote, “Thank you Lord. Oluwa e tobi (God is great), I am now being called a new name.”

This is coming few years after Lagos-based pastor, Olagorioye Faleyimu, said that Funke Akindele, may not have children of her own, and might end up with another broken home.

However, in response to the prophecy, Funke’s husband, JJC Skillz, reaffirmed his love and commitment to the Jenifa’s Diary fame.

As expected, this great news has set the internet buzzing as torrents of congratulatory messages have been pouring in from her close colleagues while the pastor who played “god” by prophesying that the actress may not have a baby of her own will be left to lick his wound.