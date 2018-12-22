Pidgin sessions draw curtain on “Be Courageous” convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses at Ota

The 2018 Regional Convention Series of Jehovah’s Witnesses entered the final lap in Ota, Ogun State, on Friday, December 21, with a Pidgin language convention — the second out of the 17 “Be Courageous!” conventions held this year at the Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Conventioners assigned to the week and invited ones are in a buoyant mood. “That it is in Pidgin language is a reason for joy,” a delegate said, and added: “It is the language of my heart. It is simple, clear and easy to understand.”

The convention, focusing on how to face contemporary challenges with courage, started on the grounds on … and will come to a conclusion on Sunday, December 23. Nine of the conventions were English Language, five in Yoruba, two in Pidgin and one in American Sign Language. There conventions in 34 different locations across Nigeria, held almost every weekend from Friday, August 3, to tomorrow, December 23.

Thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses and interested members of the public are attending the final convention at Ota – just as happened with the 16 held earlier.

The three-day programme consists of 54 presentations that include talks, audio dramas, interviews, and short videos. Highlights include the baptism, on Saturday morning, of new members who have completed a Bible Study programme, and a Public Discourse on Sunday morning, on the theme, “The Resurrection Hope Imparts Courage —How?” Additionally, a feature film entitled The Story of Jonah—A Lesson in Courage and Mercy will be shown on the final day of the convention programme.

“The programme commences at 8:20 a.m. each day of the convention, closing at 3:50 p.m., except on Sunday, when it closes at 2:45 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend as everyone needs unfailing biblical advice on how to cope with mounting challenges with God-given courage. There is no admission fee and no collection will be taken,” a statement signed by Isaac Umunna, Media Coordinator for the 2018 Ota Convention Series, said.

Apart from Nigeria, the conventions are being held at venues in about 180 different lands. The date and location for each convention can be found on the Witnesses’ official website, jw.org.