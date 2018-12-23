Jehovah’s Witnesses give pidgin language development a great boost

The advancement of Pidgin English received a great boost recently at Ota, Ogun State at the Nigerian Pigdin Convention Series of Jehovah’s Witnesses which held from December 20 to 23,2018.

This was the seventeenth in the series of the 2018 “Be courageous!” Regional Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses

Recently there are clear indications that Jehovah’s Witnesses are seriously using Pidgin as tool to reach the heart and they have risen beyond the general stereotypical description of it as ‘Pidgin English’ or ‘Broken English.

Jehovah’s Witnesses adopted Nigerian Pidgin as a formal language of worship in 2015.

Already ,we gathered that some are switching the language of the congregation from English to Pidgin,because they realized that majority of the publishers benefit more in Nigerian Pidgin.

Speaking on the development,Jonathan Diyaolu,a convention coordinator in Ota said, ”It is all about communication, reaching the heart.Whatever language communicates best to those we are speaking to is the language that should be used…

”Jehovah’s organisation is spirit directed,hence could see far ahead.The most organised organisation on earth has seeing in advance how this will boost the preaching work,not only in Nigeria but the whole of English speaking West Africa to aid seekers of truth hear the kingdom message” The apostle Paul told the congregation in Corinth that unless we use speech that is easily understood, how will anyone know what is being said? He then added: “You will in fact be speaking into the air.” (1 Cor. 14:9-11)

Paul understood the importance of clear communication.

Explaining Jehovah’s Witnesses line of thinking,Seyi Olojede who served as Programe Overseer for the last Pidgin Convention said”,Today many focus on promoting the English language. The world encourages the thinking that speaking English means that one is intelligent or educated. Thus, parents and family members are very eager to speak English or teach their children to do so. However, we as Jehovah’s people are different. The purpose of the Christian Congregation is not to learn English nor is one elevated if he speaks English.In fact, it is not unusual to hear pidgin spoken by those with a high degree of education, including professionals.”

”Interestingly, the truth of God’s word was not originally written in English but in Hebrew, Aramaic, and Greek. Therefore, just as English is a translation, other languages are also translations and are thus considered equal. For a number of years Jehovah’s people have shown great interest in translating publications into various languages for the needs of those in the field and in the congregation’.Happily,a translation team has been formed at Nigeria branch, Bethel,Igeduma and hard work is ongoing to produce publications that can be used in the pidgin fields.’ he concluded



