How Professor Sophie Oluwole, 83, died

Renowned woman of substance, lecturer at University of Ilorin Kara state.. Professor Sophie Oluwole Is dead.

The woman who put African values at the centre of her scholarship and campaigns died at the age of 83, in her Ibafo, Ogun State home.

A neighbour who spoke to our correspondent said, “I was with her till Saturday evening, chatting with her and enjoying her arguments that were always sound. At a point, she dozed off and I decided to leave without disturbing her rest. But midnight Saturday, they called me on the phone to say Mama has died.”

Sophie Oluwole, also known as Mamalawo, is an African philosopher. Oluwole is the first female doctorate degree holder in philosophy in Nigeria. She is a practitioner of Yoruba philosophy, a way of thinking which stems from the ethnic group based in Niger