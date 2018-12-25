DMO retires N900bn debt to domestic market

The Debt Management Office (DMO) said it has refunded N900 billion into the market in 2018. The money, according to DMO, is available for borrowing by private sector operators to financing their businesses. The debt agency said the level of borrowing for budget financing has been trending down since 2017.

There is a Debt Management Strategy (DMS) that determines how we structure our debts and the strategy will run to 2019. It’s one to thing to approve the debt, but another to implement with an objective in mind. This seeks to achieve a debt stock that is prudent and judicious use of the funds. We want to borrow as low cost as possible and the debts are sustainable. “Based on approvals from executive and legislature, we raised $3 billion in Eurobonds which we have used to repay some of our domestic debts. In total, we have refunded N900 billion into the market that is available for lending to the private sector. It has also supported our foreign reserves which has brought down interest rates.

“The Sukuk was used to fund roads construction and we have issued another one, which was 133 per cent subscribed. Since 2017, the level of borrowings as provided in the annual budget has been reducing. In 2017, it was N2.3 trillion. In 2018, it is N1.64 trillion and in the draft budget for 2019, it is N1.7 trillion. So the government is mindful of the borrowings,” Oniha clarified. In her remarks, Acting Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ms. Mary Uduk, put the level of unclaimed dividends as at September 2018 at N100 billion, adding that N10 billion was paid out so far as unclaimed dividend in 2018.