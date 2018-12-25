Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Tuesday , 25 December 2018

DMO retires N900bn debt to domestic market

Younews Ng December 25, 2018 Business, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 35 Views

The Debt Management Office (DMO) said it has refunded N900 billion into the market in 2018. The money, according to DMO, is available for borrowing by private sector operators to financing their businesses. The debt agency said the level of borrowing for budget financing has been trending down since 2017.

There is a Debt Management Strategy (DMS) that determines how we structure our debts and the strategy will run to 2019. It’s one to thing to approve the debt, but another to implement with an objective in mind. This seeks to achieve a debt stock that is prudent and judicious use of the funds. We want to borrow as low cost as possible and the debts are sustainable. “Based on approvals from executive and legislature, we raised $3 billion in Eurobonds which we have used to repay some of our domestic debts. In total, we have refunded N900 billion into the market that is available for lending to the private sector. It has also supported our foreign reserves which has brought down interest rates.
“The Sukuk was used to fund roads construction and we have issued another one, which was 133 per cent subscribed. Since 2017, the level of borrowings as provided in the annual budget has been reducing. In 2017, it was N2.3 trillion. In 2018, it is N1.64 trillion and in the draft budget for 2019, it is N1.7 trillion. So the government is mindful of the borrowings,” Oniha clarified. In her remarks, Acting Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ms. Mary Uduk, put the level of unclaimed dividends as at September 2018 at N100 billion, adding that N10 billion was paid out so far as unclaimed dividend in 2018.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Otedola sells exit fuel business,eyes refinery like Dangote

The Chairman of Forte Oil Plc, Mr Femi Otedola, has announced his decision to sell ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.