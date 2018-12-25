MTN pays $52.6m to end dispute with CBN

War is over…The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and MTN Nigeria Communications have resolved issues relating to the $8.1 billion foreign exchange remittances by the telecom giant.The Central Bank of Nigeria has asked MTN Nigeria to pay $52.6m in settlement of the $8.1bn foreign exchange repatriation dispute.

The African telecoms giant and the CBN, in separate statements issued on Monday, said that the agreement was reached after several intensive engagements in Lagos.

MTN said the settlement was based on the realisation that certain Certificates of Capital Importation utilised in some private placement shares of about $1bn in 2008 were not properly issued as the company only got approval-in-principle from the CBN.

“The CBN instructed MTN Nigeria to implement a notional reversal of the 2008 private placement of shares in MTN Nigeria at a net cost of circa N19.2bn – equivalent to $52.6m,” the telecoms company said.

“MTN Nigeria and the CBN have agreed that they will resolve the matter on the basis that MTN Nigeria will pay the notional reversal amount without admission of liability.”

The statement signed by the Director, Corporate Communications, CBN, Isaac Okorafor, read in part, “The parties have resolved that execution of the terms of the agreement will lead to amicable disposal of the pending legal suit between the parties and final resolution of the matter.

“The CBN assures foreign investors that the integrity of the CCIs issued by authorised dealers remains sacrosanct. Potential investors are encouraged to take advantage of the enormous investment opportunities that abound within Nigeria.”

The two parties said they would continue discussions in relation to the issues dealt with in the resolution agreement.