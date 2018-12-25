Otedola sells exit fuel business,eyes refinery like Dangote

The Chairman of Forte Oil Plc, Mr Femi Otedola, has announced his decision to sell all his shares in the downstream business of the firm.

Otedola’s divestment from the downstream business is pursuant to his decision to explore and maximize business opportunities in refining and petrochemicals. Otedola is a close friend of Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, whose multi-billion naira refinery is billed to commence operations within the next 25 months.

The divestment is expected to be concluded in the first quarter of next year subject to receipt of applicable regulatory approvals and material conditions.

The firm disclosed this on Monday while notifying the Nigerian Stock Exchange about the divestment.

The notice, which was signed by the General Counsel of Forte Oil, Mr Akinleye Olagbenle, read in part, “Forte Oil Plc hereby notifies the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Securities and Exchange Commission, shareholders and the investing community that its majority shareholder, Mr Femi Otedola, has reached an agreement with the Prudent Energy team, investing through Ignite Investments and Commodities Limited, to divest of his full 75 per cent direct and indirect shareholding in the company’s downstream business.

“Mr Otedola’s divestment from the downstream business is pursuant to his decision to explore and maximise business opportunities in refining and petrochemicals. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019 subject to the satisfaction of various conditions and receipt of applicable regulatory approvals.”