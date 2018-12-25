Otedola sells exit fuel business,eyes refinery like Dangote

The Chairman of Forte Oil Plc, Mr Femi Otedola, has announced his decision to sell all his shares in the downstream business of the firm.
Otedola’s divestment from the downstream business is pursuant to his decision to explore and maximize business opportunities in refining and petrochemicals. Otedola is a close friend of Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, whose multi-billion naira refinery is billed to commence operations within the next 25 months.
The divestment is expected to be concluded in the first quarter of next year subject to receipt of applicable regulatory approvals and material conditions.
The firm disclosed this on Monday while notifying the Nigerian Stock Exchange about the divestment.
“Mr Otedola’s divestment from the downstream business is pursuant to his decision to explore and maximise business opportunities in refining and petrochemicals. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019 subject to the satisfaction of various conditions and receipt of applicable regulatory approvals.”